Blind man's buff

The appearance of purpose

As many have written, evolution gives the appearance of purpose. In biology, we seem to see ‘higher’ organisms evolving out of ‘lower’ ones. And that ‘progress’ seems linear, as if there were some sort of predestined goal towards which evolution progresses.

But that is an illusion, caused by two very common cognitive traps to which we humans are prone. The first is that we are biased to consider what we can see (for example, evolutionary steps that succeed) at the expense of what we can’t easily see (such as evolutionary steps that fail).

The second is to ‘frame’ an evolutionary advance as ‘better’ rather than just ‘different’. In fact evolution is blind, to quote Richard Dawkins, because ‘it does not plan ahead, does not see consequences, has no purpose in view’. In biology at least, it is the result of random variation – most of which has no or negative consequences – and subsequent selection by the environment.

We don’t see unsuccessful variations – such as embryos that fail to develop – and the result of evolutionary change is not a ‘higher’ organism but only one better adapted to the way the environment is now. As a result, evolution is terribly wasteful, requiring innumerable failures to produce one success.