Bayer's drop of the future

The future shaper

Firstly, I wrote about the rising importance of the ‘patient payer’. I observed that the failure of institutional healthcare systems to provide everything that was technically possible would lead to some patients filling that gap

for themselves.

In particular, I wrote about ‘self-manager’ and ‘future shaper’ business models that would use technology to address the needs of these people. Even then, the portents were clear: educated patients with less deference to professionals, crude wearables like step counters and rising OTC sales of old technologies, like blood pressure cuffs, that were once only found in clinics.

It was pretty clear even then that many of us, both diagnosed and currently well, wanted to be in control of our health and that, inevitably, companies would respond to that desire. So when I read One Drop’s website and positioning, it was a little bit spooky – not unlike when I read a childhood diary of mine in which I recorded my first inclinations to be a scientist.

What One Drop is doing today is exactly what I anticipated some years before they were founded. And like anyone else, I get excited when the real world confirms the ideas that fly around in my head.

Holobionts and capabileomes

The second way in which the Bayer announcement resonated with my evolutionary predictions was less about products and services and more to do with my predictions for how business models might evolve to deliver them.

Flipping through the pages of ‘Darwin’s Medicine’, I am reminded that I saw – and see – the challenge of business model design as one of capability acquisition. In short, you need more than a good idea and product. To deliver value, you need to assemble a complete ‘capabileome’ that includes a huge network of capabilities right across the value chain.

This is hard for any organisation and next to impossible for a start- up to do quickly. This, I predicted, would lead to the development of ‘holobionts’ – networks of firms that contribute complementary capabilities. Most pharma companies are now holobionts of partners, agencies and contractors.

And in Bayer/One Drop we see a holobiont business model designed to bring together capabilities that neither firm possesses in full. So reading the press release made me feel doubly smug. Not only did it confirm my business model prediction, it fitted in with how I saw it developing.