Blood will out

If you haven’t heard of Kurt Lewin, look him up. He’s one of the founding fathers of organisational psychology and, 70 years after his death, his writing is still insightful and useful. Among other things, he’s famous for the observation that ‘There is nothing so practical as a good theory’. It was that quote that was in the back of my mind as I read an interesting report this week about the consolidation of the life sciences industry. As ever, please tolerate a little diversion into the theory and then I’ll come back to the practical.

Hit and miss

The report, by FiercePharma, looked at the 15 most notable failures of biopharma M&A in the last few years. For every spectacular success, such as Gilead’s Pharmasset deal, there were several embarrassing flops, like Teva’s purchase of Allergan’s generic assets.

The report concluded that each case seemed to have its own causes, such as legal issues or failed launches, but that these various problems all occurred despite lots of due diligence. These mistakes, highly visible in hindsight, seem to be invisible to foresight, which implies that our current methods of evaluating mergers and acquisitions are inadequate, at least on their own.

Enter Lewin

It was a discussion of failed merger and acquisition activity, with the board of a mid- sized pharma, that brought to mind Kurt Lewin. The group’s leader asked what practical help management science could offer here, with a sceptical emphasis on the word ‘practical’.

My mind immediately jumped to an unusual but relevant metaphor. The night before, I’d stayed in a hotel that was not one of my usual choices. It hadn’t been a good decision. Despite four stars and an expensive rate, the experience hadn’t been a good one: surly service, a cold room and a breakfast buffet that was more like a battlefield.

As I described it, my sceptical interlocutor agreed that my choice of hotel and making a bad acquisition had something in common: despite due diligence, neither of us got what we thought we were buying.

I took the metaphor further. When I chose the hotel, I was nominally buying something tangible that could be assessed in rating stars – a room, with bathroom, gym, restaurant, etc. But in fact I was buying a lot of stuff that wasn’t counted in my TripAdvisor-based due diligence: the attitude of the staff, a functioning thermostat, a well-staffed breakfast restaurant, etc.

Cautiously, the group accepted that what they bought in an acquisition also had tangible elements (the pipeline and balance sheet) and intangible elements (culture, behaviours and other ‘soft’ aspects of the company being acquired).