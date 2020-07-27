Socially distanced strategising

Strategy is a social process

Strategic planning processes information about the market and the company into decisions about where and how to spend time and money. Beneath superficial differences of jargon and techniques, all companies are trying to do the same thing: make sense of the market and agree on what to do. If you have ever moved from one company to another, you will have noticed the differences in the details but also the similarities in the substance.

But the really interesting thing about how firms make strategy is that it is both a technical procedure and a social practice. Running alongside the explicit, prescribed methods are implicit, unwritten habits that are just as important. For example, before data and information is collected, there is a tacit agreement about what we need to know and what we don’t.

When segmentation is developed, it rests on often unspoken agreement about things like the role of the patient in the decision. When strategic options are chosen, the choice must necessarily consider business risk, yet tolerance to risk is usually assumed without open discussion. In other words, the explicit planning process, which normally happens during meetings, is reliant on implicit practice that happens in corridors, at lunch tables and at the coffee machine.

And, importantly, while we put lots of effort into getting the explicit process right, we give relatively little thought to its complementary, implicit shadow-process. But now working from home means that we must. The corridors are empty, we eat lunch with our family and drink coffee with the dog.

This change has relatively little impact on explicit strategy-making procedures but can and does hinder the implicit, but no less important, strategy socialisation process. Worse still, because we’ve ticked all the boxes and completed all the templates of the explicit process, we don’t notice issues with the social process.