Stop that!

It took me some decades to appreciate how my education has shaped not only my knowledge but my thinking.

As a chemist, I had absorbed the idea of reductionism, that phenomena could be condensed into a simple ‘x plus y causes z’ explanation. Even later, as a management scientist, I tried to force much more complex organisational issues into the same simplistic approach, despite finding that it rarely worked.

It wasn’t until I discovered complexity theory and Generalised Darwinism that I managed to break out of the intellectual prison into which my early education had confined me. I was reminded of this recently during a strategy workshop with a firm that was clearly still incarcerated in a reductionist prison. As ever, let me make a small diversion into the science before coming back to the practical implication.

Mental prison

I remember the day of my release. I was sitting in my garden, looking at some research data and having one of those moments that every scientist will recognise. The data was clear but it didn’t fit my mental model, so my mind was contorting itself trying to make the data fit my model. Scientists are taught from a young age not to do this, but I think we all do before we eventually concede and follow the data.

My ‘x plus y causes z’ mental model, shaped by a physical sciences education, was that some factors, like the genomic revolution and globalisation, would lead to a new business model for the life sciences industry. My research data was supposed to identify both that model and the mechanism of its formation.

Chemists in my audience will see the paradigmatic link with organic synthesis. At one point I think I even labelled my hypotheses SN1 and SN2. But the data didn’t show the cause and effect my mental model predicted. Instead, it showed an explosion of many business models and, while some partial mechanisms of formation were visible, my reductionist mental model was in tatters.

Then the lightbulb came on. I’d recently read a lot of evolutionary and complexity science and its salient point was emergence, the idea that a system can have properties that its parts do not have. Or, in other words, ‘x plus y plus a lot of other things can lead to something completely unexpected’. In that moment, I realised that while my old model worked for a handful of chemicals in a flask, it was the wrong paradigm for thinking about complex adaptive systems like our industry.