The chief executive ostrich

Most of my work involves applying Darwinian ideas to the life sciences industry.

I work at the level where business models equate to species, market changes are selection pressures and organisational routines are analogous to genes. Specialised as academic research is, I choose not to venture into evolutionary explanations of individual behaviour in the industry.

But just recently the coincidence of two events brought the evolutionary psychology of individuals in our business to mind. I think this diversion from my usual research will interest you, so hang in there while I progress from my adventures to the theory to the practical implications for you.

Adventures with ostriches

First my two adventures. The first of these was with a firm who had asked me to guide its research and strategy making for a major launch. This was no sideshow for the company. The launch was going to be the centrepiece of a strategy for a disease area that was the bulk of its sales. To say it was important to get it right is an understatement. With a little help from me, its Head of Business Intelligence did a superb job.

When we looked at the research data, standing loud and proud among the quotidian findings was a beautiful piece of insight that went against industry wisdom, was evidentially solid and pointed the strategy firmly in one direction. We all agreed that it made the strategic choice a no-brainer.

I got on the plane home and left my clients to work through the detail. So, imagine my surprise when I eventually saw a strategic plan that, to all intents and purposes, ignored the research. Go figure, as my American friends say.

At roughly the same time, I was working with another firm on an organisational development project. It is on the cusp of a major transition and our work aimed to identify what organisational traits (strategies, structures, capabilities) it needed to change. The first phase of the work, which involved immersing myself deeply into the company and asking everyone a lot of questions, worked very well.

When I presented the results, the leadership team were awestruck. The best analysis of the business they had ever seen, to immodestly quote one of them. We agreed that they would translate my findings into a document to share with senior executives because, like many companies, they have a penchant for pretty slides over plain substance.