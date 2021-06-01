Cross functions

The tension was palpable, even through a screen, as I looked at the cross-functional team.

The topic wasn’t that problematic and they were the right people to address it. But 90% of their mental energy wasn’t going into the issue, it was being absorbed by the tension between these individuals.

As the outsider, I could see everyone choosing their words, avoiding contentious issues and generally dancing around each other. The problem was, in a nutshell, cross-functional working.

They needed to align but, like many teams, found coordination consumed much more of their effort than it should. An evolutionary metaphor came to my mind. Bear with me and I’ll tell you how it can help your cross-functional issues too.

Complex organisms

We’re taught in school biology that the most interesting creatures are complex organisms. We take for granted that higher animals, for example, differ from lower life forms in that they contain specialised organs and systems.

Much of medicine is based on the so-obvious-we- forget fact that your liver, lungs, brain and bowel are different from each other because they do different jobs. All wrapped up in the same body and around each other, but all tasked with doing separate, complementary jobs.

And then we’re taught that all this works because we have other systems – the nervous system, the endocrine system and others – that coordinate the different organs.

We rarely question that, in the case of higher animals at least, evolution found that the best way to make an organism work is to have specialised and coordinated parts.

Unless I missed a biology lecture somewhere, there is no non-microbial creature made up of undifferentiated parts that are all capable of doing everything necessary to stay alive. Even within microbes, there is a form of specialisation of parts. So that’s the biology 101 out of the way and you can probably see where I’m heading.

Complex organisations

In the smallest, one-person firm, that person necessarily multitasks. But even then, they’ll often depend on external specialists like lawyers or accountants. As firms grow, they specialise.

Firstly they separate knowledge-intense from the essential but unskilled work. Even in a tiny biotech, the PhDs don’t clean the toilets. Further specialisation is between knowledge-intensive tasks.

I once worked in a firm that was making the transition from all its scientists working under one boss to having an ‘R&D function’ and a ‘QC function’. Both groups had similar knowledge but had very different tasks and were more productive if they focused on just one task.

Then specialisation happens within functions. As a research chemist, my good friend worked in the same department and had the same qualifications. But she specialised in analysis, was a virtuoso of her instruments and didn’t understand my passion for synthesis pathways.

By this gradual process, the people in our organisations become less generalist and more specialist. And it happens not because some textbook prescribes it but because it works. As long ago as 1776, Adam Smith realised