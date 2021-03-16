Edging towards success

In an online Masterclass recently, I was asked what I thought was the biggest single lesson that biomedical companies could learn from biological evolution.

That’s a hard question, because it forces me to choose from many really important learnings that our industry could and should take from Generalised Darwinism, as my field is known.

To be honest, my answer might be any one of half a dozen important lessons and the one I pick depends, in part, on what real-world issue is at the top of my mind at that minute. In this case, for example, I’d just had another conversation with an ambitious senior leader who wanted to make a ‘giant leap forward’ in his business.

As a result of that conversation, the lesson I chose was meant to balance that executive’s aspiration. As ever, let me perambulate around the science on my way to what is a very important practical issue.

Slowly does it

An early argument against Darwinian evolution was that the incremental phenotypic changes caused by small genetic mutations can’t possibly explain the emergence of new species.

The argument goes that a tiny change in, for example, colouring or speed doesn’t make enough difference in survivability for the new variant to out-compete the existing population. By this argument, evolution only works if big leaps occur from one generation to the next.

As is the way of science, there were years of trench warfare about this but eventually, the ‘big leap’ camp and the ‘gradualists’ made a truce. Most evolution occurs very gradually and big leaps are exceptional.

This position is supported by computer modelling, which shows that even the smallest of survival advantages can cause quite rapid shifts in population genetics.

White edges

Does the same observation hold true in the evolution of business models? The business press and airport bookshops are all lovestruck with a few rare examples of giant leaps like Amazon and Zara and, in an abuse of Clayton Christensen’s original work, almost every little change in business practice is now dubbed ‘disruptive’.

But look more closely and you will see that most sustained business success is the aggregation of many small changes that have had a bigger impact than you might expect. In the financial services industry, for example, weaving a small advantageous position from publicly available information is called a ‘white edge’, as distinct from the ‘black edge’ of insider trading.

In any industry, it is ‘white edges’, rather than big leaps, that seem to account for the sustainable growth of successful business models.

These advances are characterised by low-visibility and detailed hard work, so these little steps don’t make such exciting headlines or book covers, but they describe the reality of business success much better than the high profile cases.