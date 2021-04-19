In sickness and in health

It is a truth universally acknowledged, to steal from Jane Austen, that while we talk about healthcare, most of what happens is better described as sick-care.

Although we’ve known for decades that prevention is cheaper than cure, and that early cures are far better than later remedies, treatment still consumes far more of our spending than prophylaxis.

But my reading of the market is that this really is beginning to change. As ever, let me get to a practical conclusion via a diversion into the management science.

Paradigm shifts

When I’m asked by pharma or medtech companies to help them predict and prepare for the future, the biggest issue I face is that we’re often looking at the world from very different perspectives. In many companies, the executives I work with have very strong science and medical training.

That’s where I started my career too, in R&D, but I’ve been lucky enough to also have a social science training. The result of these different intellectual backgrounds is that we sometimes operate different paradigms, that is, different ways of looking at the world.

I often find that science-trained executives have a strong reductionist paradigm. Their habit is to reduce complex phenomena to a few constituents and to look for direct causal linkages between them. For example, demographics is causing an epidemiological shift, which is leading to constraints on market access.

I always have to weigh my words carefully when I reply. It’s not that their view of the world is wrong, I tell them. It’s just that it’s incomplete and overly simplistic. I can show them long papers or book chapters on the ‘value shift’ that has changed market access but even that isn’t the whole story.

I often end up relating my own paradigmatic journey, from reductionist and ‘logical positivist’ research chemist to being a pragmatist (in the special, epistemological sense) and looking at the world through the lens of complexity theory and Darwinian evolution.

Hamlet’s famous words, about there being more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy, often rattle in the depths of my brain.

Emerging futures

What does all this philosophical, paradigmatic waffle have to do with sick-care transforming into something that deserves the name healthcare? Well, whatever your perspective, we all agree that preventative and early- treatment measures would be good for us all and that it’s frustratingly perplexing that they seem to be so slow in becoming the new norm.

And if you’re a reductionist, it’s very easy to find simple explanations for such a slow progression. Perhaps it’s the reluctance of payers to reimburse. Perhaps the technology isn’t right yet. Perhaps the market isn’t ready. All good, straightforward, reductionist answers.

And all correct but all incomplete and overly simplistic. From an evolutionary point of view, the future hasn’t emerged yet because payers, technology, patients and many other factors haven’t yet combined to create the selection pressures that favour prevention and prediction.