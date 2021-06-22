I was especially delighted when some good friends announced the arrival of their baby girl because I knew of their long history of miscarriages.

Those personal tragedies were a little elephant in the room as we cooed over the new arrival via Zoom. Then, in a touching moment, the new mother acknowledged it with a shrug and said: “It’s nature’s way.” She was right, of course, but I admired her bravery. Later, I reflected on the significance of what she had said. Stay with me for a few minutes and I will get to what it means for biomedical companies.

Chromosomal abnormalities

Most miscarriages happen in the first trimester and about half of those are due to chromosomal abnormalities. Without forgetting that every one of these data points is a heartbreak, this is a normal part of life.

We evolved this way of dealing with the issue of genetic imperfections because it saves a waste of biologically valuable resources. Many of us are alive only because our potential older siblings are not. In its cold efficiency, evolution says, like Macbeth, that if it is to be done it is best done quickly. I flinch as I write those words but evolution is cruel to be kind.

Stage-gate scepticism

My colleagues in R&D call their projects their ‘babies’ and, without making any fatuous comparisons, it is easy to see why. I well remember the emotional investment I used to make into my own ‘offspring’ when I was a research chemist.

But business processes evolve just like biological processes do. Those that confer the best chances of survival are selected for by the harsh business environment. The most salient example of this in our industry is the stage-gate process in new product development. At each stage-gate, we question the viability of our creations and withdraw resources from those we do not think will thrive in the market.

If you have ever been in the room when that happens, you will be familiar with the emotional tension, amplified as it often is by ambiguity in the data and interpersonal conflicts. It is not fun; rather it is difficult but necessary and, if it is to be done, it is best done early. No one questions this logic and ‘fail early’ has become a recognised capability advantage in biomedical R&D.

When I reflected on our friends’ tragedies, I could see an example of parallel evolution. Biomedical companies have evolved their own equivalent of miscarriages.