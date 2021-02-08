Pfizer's basic instincts

I read the recent news announcing Pfizer’s new logo with interest.

It happened to coincide with a blizzard of emails from friends who work for parts of Pfizer or for Mylan and now have Viatris.com addresses.

It reminded me of one of the first ‘Darwin’s Medicine’ columns I wrote (‘The Future of Pfizer(s)’). But it also reminded me of the irresistible force of strategic gravity on the evolution of business models in our industry.

As usual with this column, allow me to frolic in the management science before I come back to the practical implications.

Signalling strategy

On the surface, both the Pfizer logo change and the Viatris name change are just the sort of superficial fluff that generally doesn’t interest me.

I’m much more interested in the meat of competitive strategies and capabilities. But in this case, they are both examples of what the great Edgar Schein called cultural artefacts.

That is, they are symbols of something deeper going on in those organisations and, as I’ll explain, those deeper goings-on are different facets of the same, fascinating law of strategic gravity.

So, in Pfizer’s press releases about the logo change, the company talks about its shift ‘from commerce to science’.

Now most of Pfizer has always been what we’d call research based, so this signals an intensification of the company’s existing strategy. Along with other investments, such as in cell and gene therapy, it tells us that Pfizer sees its future success as being even more science-led and innovative than it always has been.

At the same time, the welding of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn business was accompanied with press release verbiage about expanding access to medicines.

This is already a branded generics business, so this tells us that they are going to focus even more tightly on making trusted products cheap enough to compete in price- driven markets.

Their scale and complementary geographical strengths are meant to make them even stronger at this than they already were.