AI: opportunities and barriers to improving healthcare

The advancement of AI and machine learning in providing better healthcare is already on the rise across the UK.

Increasingly clinicians are conscious that machine or automation-based healthcare enable a host of benefits due to the many innovative projects that are underway.

The NHS’ long-term plan has ambitions to drive its digital transformation to maximise the very practical benefits AI can provide. Currently, the main barriers to progress are the difficulties that some innovators encounter when negotiating unfamiliar regulations, lack of clinical safety and efficacy evidence, data curation standards, talent and skills, fear of change and concerns about the impact of working practices and relationships with patients.

Despite this, perception is increasingly changing. As wider society embraces new technologies, such as Amazon’s Alexa, there is a noticeable shift in attitude. Smart speakers are a brilliant example of an innovative piece of tech that although they haven’t been designed with healthy ageing in mind, will develop and support us as we get older.

From predicting risks in illness to streamlining resources, through our work at UKRI, we support innovators from a range of different fields, including fintech and engineering as they turn their attention to finding solutions to ease the pressure on our national health service. Some of these solutions are already making an impact in the field.

Freeing up clinician resource, E-Observations (eObs) allow doctors to observe patients digitally through hand-held devices and send them automatic alerts when patients are identified as being ‘at risk’. Similarly, to increase efficiency, Gendius is developing apps and artificial intelligence to measure and improve outcomes for patients with diabetes. The app, which is already available on Apple and Android, uses machine learning to predict disease progression and then help manage risk.