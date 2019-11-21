Four digital health trends set to reinvent and re-energise pharma

When British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addressed the Public Health England annual conference in September, his speech provided valuable backing for the prediction that AI is set to transform the nature of health provision.

His observation that ‘personalised prevention’ enabled by the ‘data-crunching power of AI’ will become the guiding principle of public health in the 2020s, and the increasing dominance of digital health in general, presents huge opportunities for pharma companies, and not just in terms of cost savings.

It has the potential to help pharma firms transform their relationships with the end users of their products, aiding the creation of more meaningful connections with consumers.

So how will this happen? There are four initiatives that pharma companies can adopt to benefit from the digital technologies reinventing consumer health:

Use voice recognition to power consumer connections

Voice recognition technology is now a critical dimension of device design. Leading analyst Emarketer predicts that over a third of Americans will be using a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa this year, up 9.5% from 2018. As such, it offers a multiplicity of possibilities for improving patient care.

Removing the need to read a screen or type on a keyboard is clearly of huge physical benefit to older people and those who are unwell. So,

for pharma companies, a big opportunity is to programme AI assistants to act like a virtual health companion, using voice to remind users to take medication or attend medical appointments.

This is particularly appealing for chronic conditions like diabetes, where patients need to undertake numerous steps. But it is also a potent tool for people affected by memory issues. On a purely product-related level, voice-enabled interaction with patients offers the chance for better success rates for drugs if outpatients can be helped to take them consistently.

However, thinking more broadly, people suffering unexpected new symptoms (eg shortness of breath or sharp bouts of pain) could use voice to record their nature and frequency.

Voice is so simple that people could build an accurate pattern of their condition before making their doctor appointment. And there are other possibilities. Changes in an individual’s mental health, for example, could be monitored, as some early research has shown potential for detecting depression via speech.