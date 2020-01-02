How AI is transforming the way we collect market insights

Amazon’s digital voice assistant Alexa is much more than just a convenient tool for setting reminders, streaming music and controlling the lights in our homes.

It is a very real application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a technology that has fast become an integral part of our daily lives. With all of the hype surrounding the more attention-grabbing applications of AI such as self-driving cars and super human-like robots – which most commentators say will be commonplace soon, it can often be difficult to appreciate just how much AI affects what we’re doing right now.

We have all become so accustomed to AI without even realising it, eg, the autocorrect function on our smartphones and the automatic tagging of friends in our Facebook photos are both powered by AI.