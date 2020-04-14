Innovation in the time of coronavirus

None of us are enjoying the loss of self-determination that this invisible enemy has brought into our lives. The feeling of helplessness just doesn’t suit us. It certainly doesn’t sit well with the Page & Page team. Galvinised to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, the team offered to help any business actively engaged in the fight against the spread of the virus.

3D LifePrints took them up on the offer. The organisation, led by Paul Fotheringham, uses 3D technologies to provide innovative solutions across the globe to the medical sector. Its primary focus is to supply a wide range of 3D-printed medical devices, products and services to medical organisations including the UK’s NHS, private hospitals, research institutions and universities, medical device manufacturers and medical training centres.

3D LifePrints and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are launching the Distancer, a simple, handheld device that aims to help ensure the safety of key workers as they continue to supply the nation with essential items amid the current lockdown and social distancing.

For every Distancer purchased, 3D LifePrints and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will donate a device to the NHS, helping to safeguard a health professional. Contributions are also welcomed to facilitate manufacturing of devices directly for the NHS.

A Distancer currently costs £4 or $5.50 (plus any applicable VAT). The Distancer is robust and durable, and can be wiped clean with sanitiser. It is produced using 3D printing technology and is available immediately.

“Transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from surfaces like door handles represents a real risk to front-line workers and patients. The Distancer will help reduce risk of contact transmission and give greater peace of mind as we move around hospitals,” said Iain Hennessey, Director of Innovation and Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Designed specifically to help combat COVID-19, the Distancer has a hook to open door handles, a flat end to push doors open and a space for an ID card, allowing touch-free movement.

The Distancer enables people to move around medical, industrial and commercial premises without touching door handles, access points, keypads or door-release buttons. It reduces the risk of personnel coming into contact with the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus, which can survive on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Rachel Harris and Clare Bates, from the Page & Page team, said: “Speed was of the essence. 3D LifePrints is offering to equip the NHS with the Distancer on a one-to-one basis. For every single Distancer purchased it will supply one free to the NHS. The message needed to get to the right people quickly in order to protect and save as many lives as possible from the spread of COVID-19.”

The Page & Page team is producing all the communication and campaigning to build awareness of the Distancer on behalf of 3D LifePrints. This includes maximising their use of social media, developing animations and messaging.

To find out more about the Distancer and make an order, please contact Paul Fotheringham, CTO of 3D LifePrints at info@3dlifeprints.com .

To see the Distancer in action, go to https://vimeo.com/404327351

To find out more about innovation at Alder Hey, please visit https://www.alderheyinnovation.com/.

For more information contact Clare Bates, Content Director, Page & Page at clare@pageandpage.uk.com