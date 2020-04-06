Key emerging trends in digital health

There’s an app for that: how doctors and patients are using apps to regulate and manage illness

With the world now operating ever more increasingly in the digital sphere, mobile apps are becoming an integral part of how patients, and doctors, manage illness.

Whether designed to help patients manage chronic disease, keep on track of their medication or even book doctors appointments, mobile apps are well on the way to becoming a standard aspect of healthcare.

There are now over 200,000 people in the UK registered on the NHS app, demonstrating patients’ new proactive involvement in their own care by using mobile apps to manage the everyday aspects of a range of health conditions.

One app, in particular, has been making a real difference in patient outcomes – newly relaunched Constant Therapy, an app designed for people who have had a brain injury or live with a cognitive disorder.