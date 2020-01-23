In October 2019, industry leaders from tech and pharma met in Philadelphia to discuss and envision the future of digital in augmenting healthcare.

One of the panelists who leads omnichannel and data strategy for a large pharma company strongly recommended grabbing every opportunity to know your customer, gather data from various touchpoints, and then create a personalised, relevant service for customers. For an industry that has long functioned within iron-clad regulatory boundaries, this may be a milestone moment.

Creating the right omnichannel mix

The pharma industry embraced the call for digital transformation five years ago in a bid to survive sweeping changes in the business environment. This included the end of the patents era, compliance codes that were more strictly enforced than ever and, most importantly, the online transition of healthcare stakeholders.

Furthermore, the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications unveiled the extent to which technology could unleash a new wave of customer engagement in a meaningful, outcome-oriented manner. Personalisation became a keystroke in the symphony of omnichannel marketing by new generation pharma marketers.

Industry scrambled to get its omni-mix right. Indegene’s survey in 2016 on the digital shift in pharma marketing had 100 respondents from life sciences and biotech companies across the US, Europe and APAC, and made a couple of bold predictions.

It said that, by 2018, global digital spends were expected to increase between 20% and 30%. The report also predicted that global pharma marketers would spend approximately 19% of their marketing budgets on digital channels, with three dominant engagement channels – mobile apps, social media and HCP portals.