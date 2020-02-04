The life sciences industry increasingly finds itself at the forefront of technology innovation and recognises it must transform its agility, responsiveness and cost-efficiency. Advanced digital tools will form an important part of this strategy.

At the same time, modest-sized pharma companies and smaller biotech firms that also need a technological advantage must avoid being taken in by overblown, off-the-shelf artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and vendors and service providers who overpromise on what can be delivered today. AI doubtless has significant potential; however, the best way to guarantee ROI is in its application.

Evolutionary stages

The pharma and biotech industries have moved through two evolutionary stages – first codifying and standardising processes, then automating them. The final phase in the next few years is deploying AI and machine learning to further accelerate productivity in process automation.

These are among Deloitte’s predictions for life sciences and the future for drugs companies and their operations, from The Future Awakens: Life Sciences and Health Care Predictions 2022 (Deloitte, November 2017). It postulates that the automated writing of clinical study reports will be happening as standard, using natural language processing to convert structured study data into text narratives. At the same time, leading firms will have automated up to 95% of regulatory filing, saving up to a year in their launch cycles.

Such claims and forecasts are commonplace, and industry thought leadership and event seminar programmes are replete with speculation about the marvels and promises of AI, for example, cutting to the chase and getting better products to market faster and more cheaply, and how AI will hone early, complex diagnoses, enable more personalised treatment programmes, and improve patient outcomes.