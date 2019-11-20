The Unhappiness Project

Rohit Khanna

Happiness, or subjective well-being as some refer to it, has long been associated, on some level, with beneficial health outcomes at the individual level.

There are a multitude of studies that have shown a relationship between an individual’s subjective well-being and some measure of improvement in overall morbidity or mortality. Simply put, we know that happier people have been reported to be healthier people.

But, then, why is everyone in healthcare so miserable?

I mean, patients are unhappy with the whole thing – prices, access, quality of care. I cannot recall a single chronic patient that I have ever met who has raved about the health system and how efficiently it operates. Occasionally, one will meet a patient who went through an acute scenario and was pleasantly surprised at how it turned out.

Caregivers are exhausted and equally disconsolate with the never-ending red tape of insurance paperwork and lengthy wait times as they shuttle their loved ones to and from appointments. Doctors are burnt out and despondent with a system that is nothing like they imagined. Ditto for nurses and pharmacists. Politicians are exasperated with spiralling costs and voter backlash at every turn.

Insurance companies and pharmacy benefits managers are crestfallen at the venom directed their way as they are blamed for the egregious costs being imposed on the system. Patient advocacy groups, while doing incredibly important work, often struggle for funding and to find a clear voice that resonates and can move the needle on meaningful policy change on behalf of their membership.

And manufacturers – both medical device and pharmaceutical – are no less miserable as they face a barrage of questions from lawmakers about their costs and pricing practices, and a slew of disapproving looks from the general public about their perceived greed and callous approach to patients’ lives.

In 2018, See and Yen published a paper showing that happier nations have better health system performance as measured by efficiency. They used the ‘happiness index’, which is a comprehensive indicator that includes

several important components, such as caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance. And they measured efficiency as a function of life expectancy and inverse mortality rates.

The findings show that happiness is one of the factors that contributes to the efficiency of a country’s health system. Others have also published similar results on the topic of happiness and health.