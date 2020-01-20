20/20 vision

Fake news

Every day, more sources of information become available and with social influencers on the increase, fake news and ‘bad science’ will continue to infiltrate our lives. We only need to look at the vaccine market to understand how dangerous this can be in healthcare. For most people the idea that diseases like measles are becoming more prevalent in parts of Europe is abhorrent.

Yet still people are seeing, hearing and believing ‘viral misinformation’ and, as a consequence, not getting their children vaccinated. Communications professionals have a key role to play in helping address fake news in healthcare and in identifying and supporting new, credible and varied channels to communicate accurate and ethical information.

Communicating complexity

The pharmaceutical industry and charity sector need healthcare professionals, patients and the public to understand the important work they do and the therapeutic solutions they can offer.

But with the increasing complexity of healthcare research and treatment advances, communicators again maintain an essential role in helping healthcare professionals, scientists, care providers and their own organisations communicate complex information in an understandable and engaging way.

Pharmaceutical communicators will also need to adapt their skills and approaches with the increasing demands of drug development, combined with the personalisation of therapies for rare diseases, as well as precision medicine responding to genomic information. These treatments are under more pressure to come to market quickly, which creates a clear market access challenge, with the price of drugs increasing even though they are targeting smaller populations.