Building and maintaining good relationships

On 14 February postmen, restaurants and florists are busy as many people use the date to catalyse new relationships or reaffirm their commitment to an existing one.

In the age of online dating, the evening out might be the first face-to-face meeting, having swiped right and engaged in some subsequent adventurous online conversations.

Was all the charm and sophistication on the night just a well-rehearsed show, or is that the true nature of your date? Then of course, that’s just the beginning. If you move to the next stage, ensuring a relationship’s success and longevity takes continued effort.

Is the pitch process to start a new relationship with an agency much different? And how do both partners ensure their relationship stays fresh? With members from both pharma and agency, pitching and relationships are common topics of discussions within the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA).

It is interesting that the advice for Valentines’ couples and the advice for business relationships are surprisingly similar in places. So, what are a few of those tips, and are we practising them?

Honesty and openness are key

The HCA recently updated our Pitching Code of Conduct, a guide for industry and agency. With contribution from pharmaceutical representatives from marketing, communications and procurement, as well as healthcare communication agencies, one of the areas reinforced in the code was the importance for all parties to be open and honest.

For the agency, this involves being honest about resources and capabilities and not being afraid to decline a pitch, something clients suggest is more likely to make them consider the agency again in the future. Clients similarly accepted the need to be more open around the reasons for and the size of the pitch opportunity.

Also, that feedback after the pitch is forthcoming and honest. Agencies cannot learn and improve if they are just told they were a close second, however well they performed.

Communicate, communicate, communicate

In choosing a new agency partner the need for good communication and interaction from all stakeholders is essential. The Pitching Code of Conduct again emphasises this, yet surprisingly, a recent PM Society survey found that 70% of agencies stated that during the pitch process, although they talked on the phone, they only met the client once face-to-face, at the pitch itself. Just like the well-rehearsed first date, some agencies are exceptionally good at pitching.