Launch leaders' blog part 2

If you're leading or working on a launch – whether it’s a new indication, formulation or a completely new molecule and brand – you may be thinking carefully about what you are able to do both pre-launch and post-launch as the months progress in 2020 and 2021.

It has never been more important to create different launch scenarios with supporting strategies and tactics. We have talked a lot about ‘agility’ but now is the time to truly implement this.

As a specialist in pharma/biotech launch, I feel so proud to be working at the forefront of the industry’s new medicines, but I appreciate it’s a super tough environment to launch into.

Some companies are moving forward boldly with their launches, using a strong digital engagement strategy – usually with heavy early investment across key stakeholder groups. Some are delaying or are being delayed from a clinical trial, regulatory, access or internal operational perspective.