Speed kills

But, sadly, with COVID-19, speed has killed. There is no better example than the United States (US), where the rush to ‘reopen’ the country has resulted in a new wave of infections that is threatening to blow the numbers from the initial months of this pandemic in the US out of the water.

The US has seen one record day after another, with new infections peaking at 45,000 per day recently. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate hearing on the pandemic in late June. And some of those infections will turn into hospitalisations and deaths.

Another example comes to us from the world of peer-reviewed medical journals. On 22 May, The Lancet published a research paper about hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. In a wide-ranging interview with The Lancet’s editor, Richard Horton, the New Yorker notes that “unlike other studies, which had merely questioned the drug’s effectiveness, The Lancet article claimed that the use of hydroxychloroquine carried a greater risk of heart arrhythmia and death.

The paper’s stark conclusions and huge sample size – it purported to use data from 96,032 patients on six continents – halted hydroxychloroquine trials around the world. But, within days, reporters and public health experts noticed anomalies in the study’s data set, which was provided by Surgisphere, a small tech company outside Chicago. Thirteen days after the paper was published, The Lancet retracted it.

An hour later, The New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s other pre-eminent medical journal, also retracted a COVID-19 study that relied on Surgisphere data.” Did the journal rush to publish data without proper peer-review? According to Horton, stuff happens. He cited bad actors and fraud as the main culprits in this unfortunate scenario with the retracted paper.