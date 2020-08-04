Trust – years to build, seconds to break and forever to repair

Managing expectations

The eyes of the world are looking at us to deliver the tests, treatments and vaccines to bring us out of these dark times. It is therefore critical that we help manage those expectations so that the amazing work our sector does is not diluted or negated by overpromise or hype.

I find myself doing this daily, reminding family and friends who have just read something online or heard an over-enthusiastic politician that vaccines take time to develop and test. And even then, the task to manufacture the vast quantities required to vaccinate the world’s population is herculean.

I have previously discussed the need for us, as healthcare communicators, to take responsibility. I believe my small contribution in this area is important to help spread the news to the population about how vital it is to have realistic expectations.

It’s not about dispelling hope, as there is so much we can be positive about. But it is about helping to improve the understanding of timescales and probability of success, which is harder to explain, especially in a simple way.

KISS (keep it simple stupid)

Many companies and associations, like EFPIA and the ABPI, have been working to capitalise on the public’s thirst for knowledge that now exists, producing simple explanations (graphics, videos) of how treatments are developed and manufactured. These are being viewed by the public at record levels.

Having an understanding of the complexity of drug development is one of the fundamentals in establishing trust in how our business model works and in supporting discussions around IP, access, availability and affordability.

We should all work hard to communicate this simply and well, now we have the audience. Also, let’s not reinvent the wheel; as a sector we truly are all in this together and should be willing to use and share the great work of others, rather than be too parochial.