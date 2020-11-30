Winter is coming

For some, the office is essential

I am pleased to hear that despite the step back from encouraging people to go back to the office, many offices that have put in place COVID secure environments have stayed opened for those who need them.

And ‘need’ is probably not an exaggeration. We all instantly think of those who live in a shared flat and have to work in a kitchen that is regularly frequented by their flat mates, trying to find a comfortable position perched on the edge of the kitchen table.

But also consider those with busy family homes who just need to step away ‘for their sanity’. For those who live alone, the office might be an important part of their social well-being and a day a week, even when they have to stay two meters away from their colleagues but are still able to interact in person, can make a big difference.

Of course, that social interaction does not always have to take place in the office. Team members who live in the same area could meet at a local coffee shop or to go for a walk (in line with local restrictions, of course).

Routine

Data suggests that, even when offices are able to reopen fully, many of us are hoping to be able to work from home more often in the future. When working from home, it is important to keep clear lines between work and home, both from a practical point of view, and also to maintain a routine. For those who are able to shut the door on their home working space at the end of the day, this is ideal.