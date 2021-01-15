A happier new year?

Many of us will plan in quarters, predicting the year ahead in terms of income, barriers and drivers for success.

However, the last four quarters will have been everything but what was predicted at the end of 2019. Q1 started off as usual, but by the time it finished we were in a world that we had never experienced before. In Q2 we were in lockdown, with daily exercise being one of our only freedoms as we learnt how to work totally virtually and spent too much on Amazon.

In Q3 we came out of our homes, blinking in the sunlight, meeting select groups of friends, enjoying trips to restaurants and pubs again, taking holidays and naively starting to plan a return to the office, before finding ourselves back in a new form of lockdown in Q4. What a year!

We work in an amazing sector

Still, for healthcare communicators, within industry and agency at least, we should actually be very grateful that we work in this amazing sector, as on balance we have survived 2020 comparatively unscathed.

Now, before some of you start shouting at your screen or magazine, I am not suggesting in any way that we have not gone through a major upheaval, or that our lives have not been turned upside down, or that some individuals and agencies have suffered more; but compared to sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel, the majority of us can be grateful we still have jobs and have been able to maintain viable businesses.

Indeed, as we ended the year, many of us were busier than ever and looking forward to some much needed R&R over the Christmas break. It is also important to recognise that, sadly, some readers spent Christmas 2020 without a loved one due to COVID-19, and my thoughts are very much with you and your families.

Unlike healthcare communications, our colleagues in the medical charity sector have not fared as well. Estimates suggest that medical research charities’ income dropped by up to £174 million in the first half of the year.

Charities have had to place a significant number of their staff on furlough, and unfortunately there have been, and will probably continue to be, redundancies, with many charities planning to operate on a far more streamlined basis this year and beyond.

Research income has taken a major hit which risks having a long-term impact on the development of medical advances. It has been encouraging to see the industry responding to these challenges. Agencies have been giving ideas and resource to charities to help them meet the challenges they face.

The pharmaceutical industry has been working through the Charities Aid Foundation to provide funding to help fill the large hole that has been created. And perhaps all our New Year’s resolutions should be to consider how we can help, whether by making an extra donation or volunteering our time, and using our communication skills to encourage others to do the same.