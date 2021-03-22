A lonely planet

With COVID-19’s arrival and the striking urgency to keep our distance from each other and avoiding congregating in situations where people would be breathing down our necks, we have been forced to look at queues and crowds in a new way – as public health concerns.

The loss of queues and crowds, though, has quality of life implications that may or may not be readily recognisable. On the positive side, we may potentially eliminate some of the nuisance factors, stress and anger associated with crowds and queues. But, on the negative side, do we

not lose something if these crowds and queues become extinct?

It appears that we might. Architectural firms and crowd management companies are reimagining our physical spaces – from schools to airports and hospitals to shopping malls. And in so doing, we may never again be as physically close as we once were.

The peer-reviewed literature on the topic of social isolation and loneliness during COVID-19 is prolific, with Google Scholar returning close to 20,000 results on the query.

And while, for the most part, these research papers are centred on the impact of quarantining and isolating on the elderly and/or on people who live alone (irrespective of age), there is wide acknowledgement that we do not know the full impact of COVID-19 on social isolation and loneliness.

And it may be years before we do. In 2010, Holt-Lunstad and colleagues published a meta-analysis of 148 studies involving over 300,000 subjects looking at the relationship between social interactions and mortality.

What they found is perhaps not surprising in its effect, but startling in the effect size. We have all known that interpersonal relationships and social interactions play a crucial role in overall health, but what Holt-Lunstad showed is that there may be a sizeable link to mortality.

Her group’s research indicates ‘that individuals with adequate social relationships have a 50% greater likelihood of survival compared to those with poor or insufficient social relationships and that the magnitude of this effect is comparable with quitting smoking and it exceeds many well-known risk factors for mortality (eg, obesity, physical inactivity)’.

And these, you will note, are exactly the types of social relationships that we have seen completely altered and, in fact, shuttered because of COVID-19. We can easily count the close, intimate social interactions we have missed over the past year with those that form the strongest

ties and bonds in our social circle.

The Sunday night dinner rituals with aunts, uncles and grandparents. Or the monthly poker nights at a friend’s house. The missed birthdays, weddings and funerals. The foregone graduations and retirement parties. Engagement parties and baby showers that are now ‘virtual’ events.