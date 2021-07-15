Ashfield launches ‘end-to-end’ cell and gene therapy commercialisation network

UDG Healthcare company Ashfield has launched a new network offering an end-to-end approach for the commercialisation of cell and gene therapies.

The network, called EmerGENE, will enable Ashfield to support small and midsize biotech companies with the commercialisation of their discoveries, the agency said in a statement.

EmerGENE was created by a multidisciplinary team and combines experts from Ashfield Health, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Advisory.

It aims to deliver expert-led guidance and services to biotech companies throughout their clinical to commercial journey.

The network will provide guidance on commercialisation strategic support, early clinical development, distribution and logistics, market access and patient and HCP engagement and support.

“At Ashfield, we look to embed ourselves into our customers’ businesses and use our expertise to create tangible solutions which best meet their needs,” said Amar Urhekar, global president at Ashfield Health.

“EmerGENE is no different, and with over 1,200 cell and gene therapy clinical trials currently underway globally, and 1,000 different manufacturers exploring cell and gene therapies right now, it’s clear that there is demand for support in this space,” he added.