Don't hesitate, vaccinate!

With many in Europe spending the last month in various levels of lockdown, some of us probably have February faces.

But of course, we are also all feeling the warm glow of hope that the licensing of COVID-19 vaccines and the roll-out of vaccination programmes is offering.

However, the recent 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer provides some poignant insights about the potentially concerning issue of vaccine hesitancy.

In fact, it suggests only 2/3rds of people are prepared to have a vaccine within a year of it becoming available, and only one in three are ready to take the vaccine as soon as possible. So, this is more than just anti-vax, it suggests a more mainstream hesitancy.

In part, this is likely exacerbated by the fact that trust in all information sources is at a record low, with trust in governments taking the biggest loss, followed by media and even trust in NGOs is dropping. In fact, the report suggests business has become the only trusted institution, being seen as both competent and ethical.

Beyond the Trust Barometer, there is also concern among public health officials that sections of the population will reject having the vaccine and that this may be more pronounced in specific communities. The proliferation of misinformation, combined with reduced trust in traditional information sources, should therefore be a concern for us all.

You may be thinking: if they won’t have the vaccine that’s their choice, why should we bother convincing them? Even if we take out the moral response to that statement, a very practical one remains.

When these individuals become ill, they will require costly care and support. That care will come from healthcare systems still stretched following the unprecedented demands of COVID-19.

This could stop or delay others getting the care they need. And of course, not having a COVID-19 vaccine may mean they also won’t have the flu vaccine, or get their children vaccinated, meaning the negative impact proliferates. So, it is worth at least trying to address the concerns of vaccine hesitaters.

Sadly, just like many of Shakespeare’s plays, where disinformation and confusion changes the smooth course of events, sometimes with tragic consequences, we face a similar risk with those who are distracted by the prevalent fake news and scaremongering.

In Shakespeare the truth eventually shines through and they live happily ever after. In real life it is not so easy. Once again, I am reminded that those working in the pharmaceutical sector need to consider the voice we have and how we use it to ensure the benefit of vaccinations reaches as many people as possible.