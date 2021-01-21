As we begin 2021 with continued uncertainty in our healthcare, economic and operating environment, I’d like to tackle the question of how to lead a successful launch in the future – across different therapy areas, different types of company and different countries.

There are many articles signalling further waves of the global coronavirus pandemic, new variants, new vaccines and new government regulations on businesses, healthcare professionals and the general public.

It’s difficult to make any firm predictions or specific recommendations on the future ingredients of an excellent launch, but I’d like to present some themes and questions that may help the next wave of launch teams and leaders.

Be people focused, be kind

Here I mean ‘people’ in the context of patients, healthcare professionals, payers, decision-makers, carers and a host of internal stakeholders across the launch team, customer-facing teams and senior management.

2020 has been a tumultuous year for us all and has impacted our daily lives, how we work, how and where we seek medical care and how we feel about our health.

Successful launch leaders will map the ‘new normal’ in their therapy area and local country and will capture these insights in careful patient journey maps, experience maps, conversations and decision- making processes.

Mapping the practical steps and interactions between patients and healthcare professionals will be key, along with the emotional needs, motivations and frustrations.

Being kind will elicit strong listening, empathy, understanding and a team-based approach to planning and problem-solving as a virtual launch team.

Successful launch leaders of the future will need a whole host of softer skills, around a culture based on kindness, in order to be successful – to effectively engage healthcare professionals operating in highly stressful situations and to lead virtual launch teams in a changing and complex environment.

Create a strong launch plan

Launch teams will need to invest more time in creating a really strong launch plan – working through the launch plan structure as a cross-functional team to define and align on key elements: the launch vision, objectives, specific areas of success or focus, the target patient, positioning, key messages, content and story flow as well as a series of flexible tactics pre- and post-launch with the right groups of stakeholders.

There’s so much to think about, including the definition of key assumptions about the external environment and then the creation of alternative scenarios if (or when) the competitor, customer or market situation changes.

These launch-planning skills are not just about mapping the launch critical path and timelines and project managing the key tasks; the ‘new normal’ of launch planning will consist of intense bursts of planning sessions creating a concise but high quality launch plan to support decision-making, internal communication and coordination of activities.

Successful launch teams may need to create concise, flexible plans – consisting of 20 pages or slides rather than 100!