Initiative Health welcomes Life Sciences by Stickyeyes

In a move to grow its healthcare offering, Mediabrands has announced that specialist business unit Life Sciences by Stickyeyes (LSS) will join Initiative Health, which launched as a division of media agency Initiative in June 2021.

Established in 2019 as a specialist business unit of full-service digital agency Stickyeyes, LSS has been highly successful in bringing a digital lens to the healthcare market. Combining this digital expertise with Initiative Health is a strategic move designed to strengthen the offering to clients, as Initiative Health’s managing director, Richard Springham, explained:

“The LSS team has a wealth of expertise across the digital ecosystem, working on campaigns and projects encompassing disciplines ranging from content creation and multimedia production to website creation, tech integration and SEO.

“Combining this incredible talent with Initiative Health’s multi-award-winning global media network and market-leading data, tech and tools will create a team with phenomenal strength and breadth. This synergy will fuel even more standout work for clients and I’m thrilled to be welcoming the LSS team to Initiative Health.”

CEO of Initiative UK, James Shoreland, commented: “This is a significant move in Initiative Health’s strategy to grow its presence in the healthcare vertical. Under Richard’s leadership I am confident Initiative Health will flourish. Welcoming the LSS team into the Initiative family is the first step on what I’m confident will be a market- changing journey.”