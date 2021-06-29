Mental well-being is for life, not just awareness week

Maintain the conversation

By the time you read this, it will be June. Hopefully, the weather will be more predictable, and I wonder if I will remember to set time aside to #connectwithnature? Just because the week is now history, the important messages it delivered need to be ingrained into our working lives and the way we look after our people.

Somebody said to me the other day when discussing potential event subjects, “...not mental health – there has just been so much already on that”. On one level they are right. There has been a lot of talk about mental health in the last few years, especially during the pandemic, which is fantastic, as it is such an important area.

But ‘a lot’ is probably only in comparison to the days when nobody felt able to talk about mental health for fear of being seen as weak, or worse, avoided it because nobody knew what to say or do in response. The reality is mental health is still a significant problem.

So, instead of having a break because it has been discussed a lot, or because the awareness week is over, it needs to be a constant in considering our own well-being and the well-being of those with whom we interact. And as I touched on last month (Sense of belonging, PME May 2021), it is important that all the additional focus placed on mental health during the pandemic is maintained and enhanced, not diminished, as we come out of lockdown.