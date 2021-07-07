Oxford PharmaGenesis named in Medical Marketing and Media’s Agency 100 report

Media brand Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) has listed Oxford PharmaGenesis in the latest Agency 100 – the annual definitive ‘who’s who’ ranking of the sector’s top healthcare marketing firms in North America.

The 2021 ranking is based on information about healthcare communications companies’ 2020 results, including financial results. Eagerly anticipated in the sector, it’s an important gauge of the sector’s health, and maps out the key players in a competitive and fast-evolving field.

Meeting the exacting criteria set by MM+M, Oxford PharmaGenesis was able to demonstrate very strong growth from our work with both long-term and new clients, and our projected growth over 2021. Our submission detailed our wide range of professional specialties and the expertise held by our colleagues, along with striking creative samples showcasing the breadth and variety of our work, our deep understanding of client needs and our innovative approach.

Credit for the leading independent company’s inclusion in this year’s Agency 100 goes, in particular, to colleagues in our US office, based in Philadelphia.

Oxford PharmaGenesis CEO Chris Winchester said: “This is a hugely important award for agencies in our sector in North America. We’re very proud to be recognised for the quality of our work with clients, and the ongoing success of the company.

“Congratulations in particular to the team in our Philadelphia office for their commitment to the Oxford PharmaGenesis standards of quality and service. This ranking is truly well earned.”

Speaking from the Oxford PharmaGenesis US office, Executive Vice President Brian Falcone said: “I am thrilled that the hard work of our colleagues across the world has allowed us to secure this designation. We have some remarkable people here at Oxford PharmaGenesis and their contributions absolutely deserve recognition.”

