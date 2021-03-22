Responsibly growing our talent pool

Fishing beyond the pond

The HCA is trying to catalyse the idea that, as a sector that needs new talent, especially at the mid-level, we need to expand our hunting ground. There is so much relevant talent already out there wanting, and now perhaps needing, to change direction – the events sector, the research sector, where very sadly some funding has dried up, communicators from other adversely affected sectors, to suggest just a few.

Now some may say ‘but they need a strong proven science background to work for us’. But do they? For some roles that may be true, for all roles it is probably helpful, but what we really need is individuals who have the ability to excel, uninhibited by the scientific aspects.

We will all have brilliant colleagues who were not trained as ‘scientists’ but who still excel in their roles. So why not have more of them? I have a biomedicinal chemistry degree, more of which I have forgotten than I can remember, and very little of which has helped me directly.

I have still had to learn about every disease area I have worked in throughout my career, from my first job carrying the bag to the most recent rare disease advisory boards I have facilitated.

Work experience, internships and apprenticeships

As a sector, we seem fixated on graduates. If we are looking at universities, then let’s at least look beyond the top universities where diversity is already diminished. Better still, let’s look beyond just universities. For some, the cost of going to university is the barrier to entry, not their ability.

Similarly, as a sector where having people skills is a significant advantage, it is not academic study where these are truly honed. Other professions realised years ago that bringing people into their sector and giving them direct training for the specific skills they require is an equally preferable option.

Accountancy is a good example. Is now the time for our sector to start making similar commitments? There are already some great examples of organisations in our sector that are running significant internship programmes. But there is still scope for much more, particularly in considering not just inviting graduates onto those programmes and in the initiation of apprenticeships.