In the last year of lockdown, keeping our teams feeling fully connected to our organisations has been high on the agenda.

As we eye a move back to the office, particularly because it is likely to be a more hybrid model, we need to ensure we don’t lose sight of this important focus.

Research shows how achieving a good sense of belonging in your teams increases productivity and reduces turnover. Instinctively we all recognise this. So, what are the factors that contribute to the ongoing feeling of belonging?

Comfortable

We need to have an environment where our teams are treated fairly and with respect. As we enhance our focus on diversity, inclusion and equity, this will also enhance the feeling of belonging.

Although trust is a principle contributing to organisational culture in its own right, it is particularly relevant in the context of the last year and how comfortable teams will be moving back to the office. By necessity, organisations have had to put immense trust in their employees who have been working from home during the pandemic.

Our teams have delivered on that trust and productivity has been maintained. Consequently, as organisations set their parameters for the return to the office, it is now critical that they show that same trust and respect their teams’ ability to be involved in decisions on how and where they work.

Community

Individuals need to feel they are connected not just to those they work with, but also to the overall purpose and goals of their organisation. Maintaining connectivity between team members has been a priority for most organisations during home working and significant effort has been put in to maintain this. Online book clubs, wine tastings, coffee breaks, as well as regular team meetings and one-to- ones, are just some examples of the social and business activities that have helped connectivity to continue outside the office environment.

But as we go back to office working, we need to ensure this emphasis and commitment is maintained. Lack of connectivity is not something that is only prevalent in the virtual world. As the workforce changes from Baby Boomers to Gen X, Millennials and now Gen Z, the importance of purpose related to the individual’s feeling of community has exponentially increased.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are now as much about culture and employee belonging as they are about meeting customer or investor expectations. Even in healthcare communications, which we would consider a very worthy sector, the way companies treat their employees, how they do business and their societal impact, can vary significantly.

For agencies, the clients they work with, their behaviour and how the organisation accepts or addresses less appropriate demands, are all factors that can affect how comfortable and connected team members feel.