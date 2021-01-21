Please login to the form below

3 Monkeys Zeno taps Avril Lee to lead UK and EU healthcare business

Lee joins from The Red Consultancy

3 Monkeys Zeno (3MZ) has appointed Avril Lee to the role of head of healthcare, UK and EU.

Lee (pictured right) joins 3MZ from The Red Consultancy, where she worked as head of health since 2019.

Prior to this, she was deputy chair of Burson-Marsteller’s global healthcare practice.

She has also held senior healthcare roles at agencies including MSL and Ketchum, and has worked with clients including Bayer, Amgen and AbbVie.

Lee will be based at 3MZ in London and will focus on expanding the agency’s healthcare work in the UK, France and Germany.

“Avril is arriving to Zeno at a strategically important time for us and our clients. Healthcare and understanding the power of science is essential to the way businesses, communities and families will return to some normalcy,” said Ame Wadler, managing director of global health, Zeno Group.

“Avril’s wide-ranging expertise will help clients deliver value to their distinct and varied audiences today while helping them articulate their vision for the future,” she added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

22nd January 2021

From: Research

