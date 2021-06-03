90TEN announces senior promotions in communications division

Healthcare comms consultancy 90TEN – part of Envision Pharma Group – has announced the promotion of Claire Long (pictured above, left) and Sabrina Gomersall (pictured above, right) to joint managing directors.

Prior to her promotion, Long held the position of deputy manager director, while Gomersall served as client services director.

Both Long and Gomersall are now set to lead 90TEN’s communications division as it moves into its ‘next phase of growth’, the consultancy said in a statement.

“Claire and Sabrina have been instrumental in 90TEN’s evolution from an independent communications agency to an integral and valuable part of the Envision Pharma Group family, and I am thrilled that they will now be bringing their energy, creativity, and passion for life-changing communications to these roles,” said David Thompson, chief executive officer, Envision Pharma Group.

“90TEN is already recognised as one of the leading healthcare communications consultancies in Europe and we are now working towards taking its unique brand of behavioural science-led creative communications to new geographies around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, 90TEN has also announced the appointment of Rick Evans (pictured right) to a newly created role – social strategy director.

Evans joins the consultancy from Ogilvy Health, bringing more than 14 years of experience in healthcare comms and social media strategy to the role.