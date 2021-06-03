Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

90TEN announces senior promotions in communications division

Claire Long and Sabrina Gomersall promoted to joint managing directors

Healthcare comms consultancy 90TEN – part of Envision Pharma Group – has announced the promotion of Claire Long (pictured above, left) and Sabrina Gomersall (pictured above, right) to joint managing directors.

Prior to her promotion, Long held the position of deputy manager director, while Gomersall served as client services director.

Both Long and Gomersall are now set to lead 90TEN’s communications division as it moves into its ‘next phase of growth’, the consultancy said in a statement.

“Claire and Sabrina have been instrumental in 90TEN’s evolution from an independent communications agency to an integral and valuable part of the Envision Pharma Group family, and I am thrilled that they will now be bringing their energy, creativity, and passion for life-changing communications to these roles,” said David Thompson, chief executive officer, Envision Pharma Group.

“90TEN is already recognised as one of the leading healthcare communications consultancies in Europe and we are now working towards taking its unique brand of behavioural science-led creative communications to new geographies around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, 90TEN has also announced the appointment of Rick Evans (pictured right) to a newly created role – social strategy director.

Evans joins the consultancy from Ogilvy Health, bringing more than 14 years of experience in healthcare comms and social media strategy to the role.

3rd June 2021

From: Marketing

Share

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Viseven

Viseven is a full cycle digital agency with 10 years expertise in developing content for the global pharmaceutical market delivering...

Latest intelligence

Remote Patient Monitoring
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need to harness and leverage digital tools and technology for remote patient monitoring (RPM). With the onset of lockdown, and a...
5 Reasons To Add Character Animation To Your Next Campaign.
In this month's Focus On series, we're shedding light on our character animation offerings and how they can dramatically boost your content's engagement. So sit back with a cuppa and...
Launch excellence image 1
Product launches: making the most of your one shot
While some errors are unforeseen, many can be prevented with better planning, coordination, communication and transparency in launch planning and implementation...

Quick links