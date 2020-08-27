90TEN bolsters senior management team

90TEN has established a new role of head of behavioural sciences, and has also announced three promotions within its senior management team and two new hires.

90TEN, part of Envision Pharma Group, has promoted Mark Lakeram (pictured top left) as group director and head of behavioural sciences from his previous role as director of scientific services.

In his new role, Lakeram will lead 90TEN’s behavioural science function across all divisions of the company.

He will be joined by Jenny Squibbs (pictured bottom left), associate director, who is set to assume responsibility for leading behaviour sciences services within the 90TEN Medical team, the medical communications division of 90TEN.

90TEN’s creative services team has also been strengthened by the promotion of James Duggan (pictured top middle) to director, creative services at 90TEN Medical and Amy O’Connor (pictured bottom middle) to associate director, creative services at 90TEN Communications.

Both Duggan and O’Connor will take on responsibility for driving innovation and creativity across 90TEN’s client work.

Beyond the behavioural sciences and creative services teams, 90TEN has also further bolstered its senior management team with the promotion of Niamh Mangan (pictured top right) to director and Ruth McIntyre (pictured bottom right) to associate director. Mangan will work within 90TEN Medical, while McIntyre takes on her role within the 90TEN Communications division.

In addition to the promotions, 90TEN has also appointed newcomers Jamie Hall and Jessica Greenmail as account directors.

Hall joins 90TEN Medical from ArticulateScience (part of Nucleus Global), while Greenmail joins 90TEN Communications after stints at M&F Health, Porter Novelli and TogoRun. Sophie Cremin has also been promoted to senior account director within 90TEN Communications.