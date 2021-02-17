Please login to the form below

akt health communications hires Heather Tarplee as senior account director

Prior to joining akt health, Tarplee worked at Freuds for five years

London, UK-based agency akt health communications has appointed Heather Tarplee (pictured above) as senior account director.

Prior to joining akt health, Tarplee worked at Freuds for a period of five years. Most recently, she worked as an account director at the global communications company.

Tarplee brings significant healthcare PR experience to akt health, including in leading large teams to deliver national health campaigns for public sector clients, such as Public Health England, NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Commenting on Tarplee’s appointment, Katy Foy, founding director of akt health said: “Heather is an exceptionally talented communications professional who will undoubtedly add value to our offering and support akt in continuing to deliver award-winning results for our clients.”

“Her appointment marks the first significant senior hire since setting up the agency in 2018 and will support us in maintaining the strong growth we have seen to date,” she added.

Lucy Parsons

17th February 2021

