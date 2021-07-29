Amanda Pritchard becomes NHS England’s first female chief executive

NHS England has announced the appointment of Amanda Pritchard (pictured above), marking the first time that a woman has led the health service as chief executive officer (CEO).

Pritchard, who takes on the role from previous NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, will take up the post on 1 August.

She takes on the CEO role after serving as the NHS’ chief operating officer (COO) for two years – her appointment follows an open and competitive recruitment process.

In her role as COO, Pritchard oversaw NHS operational performance and delivery, as well as the implementation of service transformation and patient care improvements as set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

She first joined the NHS as a graduate management trainee in 1997 after graduating from Oxford University. She has held a variety of additional NHS management positions over the course of her career.

This includes serving as chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London and deputy chief executive at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust.

“I am honoured to lead the NHS, particularly as the first woman chief executive of an organisation whose staff are more than three quarters female. I have always been incredibly proud to work in the health service but never more so than over the last 18 months as nurses, doctors, therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, porters, cleaners and other staff have responded so magnificently to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pritchard.

“There are big challenges ahead as NHS staff continue to deal with significant pressures while maintaining the roll-out of the hugely successful NHS vaccination programme and tackle backlogs that have inevitably built up in the face of rising COVID-19 infections.

“However the skill, determination and ‘can do’ spirit that NHS staff have shown in the face of the greatest challenge in the health service’s history means we face the future with confidence,” she added.