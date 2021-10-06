Please login to the form below

Andy Black joins Lucid Group as non-executive chairman

Black is co-founder of Kinapse and a Professor of Practice at King’s College London

Andy Black, an experienced board-level executive for the life sciences industry, has joined Lucid Group as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Black, co-founder of Kinapse − an international consultancy to the life sciences industry − is a Professor of Practice at King’s College London, where he teaches entrepreneurship and supports both the university and King’s Health Partners with commercial partnerships.

Black’s extensive pharmaceutical and management experience will help inform Lucid Group’s growth and development strategy, advancing the group towards its vision of bringing together industry-leading capabilities to tackle some of the most challenging healthcare problems through an outcomes-led approach.

Dennis O’Brien, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andy to the Lucid Group as chairman. His deep industry knowledge, people focus and experience building a strategic consultancy business, make him invaluable in supporting our global development and growth. He is deeply passionate about making a difference to people’s lives which is directly aligned to the Lucid vision.”

Andy Black, chairman of the board, Lucid Group, said: “I am delighted to be taking on the position of chairman of the board at Lucid Group. We share the same values and passion for attracting, developing, and retaining the best people to fuel a purpose-driven organisation. I look forward to working closely with our great team.”

Article by
Iona Everson

6th October 2021

From: Marketing

