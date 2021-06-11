Anna Korving joins Resonant Group as non-executive director

Anna Korving (pictured above) has joined medcomms network Resonant Group as a non-executive director and advisor to the board.

Industry veteran Korving previously took a group of agencies from start up through to acquisition by Publicis Health, to create the integrate service offerings Publicis Life Brands Resolute – now known as Langland.

She also created Women in Health Agency Management in 2015, an informal networking group which supports women working at director level and above in the advertising, digital, medical communications, market research and public relations industries.

Resonant also announced the appointment of Stephen Marchant to the newly created role of chief development officer.

In a statement, Resonant said that both appoints reflect its plans to bolster its offerings, which include patient insights and creative medical communications.