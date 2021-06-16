Ashfield Advisory adds Mary-Kate McGarry and Emer Jameson to senior leadership team

Ashfield Advisory – part of UDG Healthcare – has appointed Mary-Kate McGarry and Emer Jameson to its senior leadership team.

McGarry has been appointed into the new role of vice president of strategy, while Jameson joins as vice president of HR.

McGarry (pictured left) joins with 15 years of experience in management consulting, primarily gained at Ernst & Young and Accenture.

At Ashfield Advisory, she will be responsible for driving all aspects of the company’s strategy and will work closely with the mergers and acquisitions team, while also oversee the organisation’s change programme.

Prior to joining Ashfield Advisory, Jameson (pictured right) had a varied career in international HR and commercial roles, including time spent working at Saongroup in China and as global chief people officer covering the Pacific area, Caribbean and Central America at Digicel.

“Mary-Kate and Emer join us at an exciting time for the business. We have a strong growth trajectory and plan to accelerate this by continuing with the success of ambitious acquisitions and hiring the best talent that industry has to offer,” said Colin Stanley, global president at Ashfield Advisory.