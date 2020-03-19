Please login to the form below

Ashfield appoints new global head of quality and compliance

Internal candidate Carey Galvin to take on the role

Carey Galvin

Ashfield has appointed Carey Galvin as global head of quality and compliance for its commercial, patient solutions and medical affairs divisions.

Galvin has been a member of the Ashfield US team since 2016, most recently serving as vice president of quality and compliance for North America.

In her new role, she will have responsibility for overseeing all quality and compliance functions across Ashfield’s international presence and will be based in the company’s Fort Washington, Maryland office.

Galvin has spent her career working in healthcare compliance across various settings, including in the pharmaceutical industry, speciality pharmacy, hospital networks and physician practices, as well as in insurance and device manufacturing.

She also attended Rutgers University School of Law, and is a member of both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar Associations and the Healthcare Compliance Association.

“We have found that Carey’s varied experience gives her a unique business and legal perspective that is well respected within the industry,” said Greg Flynn, global president of Ashfield Commercial & Clinical.

“Since joining Ashfield, Carey has transformed our Quality and Compliance department here in the US, creating a key differentiator for Ashfield and providing a valuable client service. We look forward to continued progress in this area throughout the globe under her leadership,” he added.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

19th March 2020

From: Marketing

