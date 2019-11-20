Ashfield appoints new UK head of patient solutions

Ashfield, a leader in commercialisation services for the healthcare industry, has appointed Stephanie Hill (pictured above) as its new head of patient solutions in the UK.

She has over 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having first joined Ashfield in 2002 as a nurse advisor.

Since then, she has worked across a number of therapy areas, and supported patients with long term conditions and rare diseases.

Following a stint of working in client and provider roles, Hill re-joined Ashfield in 2016 as an international programme director.

In that role, she supported the design, implementation and management of patient support programmes for various brand launches across Europe.

She has also worked with many key opinion leaders (KOLs) and facilitated advisory boards to aid the delivery of new models of patient care pathways, and was the winner of the PMEA 2013 ‘Best Homecare Programme’ award.

“Following our investment in Salesforce Health Cloud, our Patient Solutions offering for our clients is stronger than ever. I’m looking forward to working with Steph to further differentiate our offering in line with our client’s needs,” said Mick O’Leary, regional president for Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions.