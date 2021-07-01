Ashfield Engage appoints Serap Becker as head of patient solutions in DACH region

UDG Healthcare company Ashfield Engage has announced the appointment of Serap Becker (pictured above) as its new head of patient solutions in the DACH region (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland).

Prior to joining Ashfield Engage, Becker served as director of direct to patient services at Marken.

She also brings 20 years of experience in clinical trials as well as a customer-driven focus, which Ashfield Engage says will help her to support its global patient solutions and centre of excellence team.

“Serap joins us at an exciting time for Ashfield Engage, as the demand for patient engagement programmes propels across the industry to support patients, improve adherence and achieve better outcomes,” said Benjamin Rapp, regional president EU South at Ashfield Engage.

“Her wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical space spans everything from business development and account management to patient recruitment, making her the perfect person to help us drive our patient solutions offering forwards in the DACH region,” he added.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking business which helps healthcare clients communicate so effectively with patients and provides access to unparalleled levels of knowledge and support,” commented Becker.