Ashfield Engage taps Keith Buckby as UK business development director

Ashfield Engage has announced the appointment of Keith Buckby (pictured above) as UK business development director.

Buckby returns to Ashfield Engage – part of UDG Healthcare – after having previously worked for Ashfield for over 11 years across a number of operational roles.

In addition, he also led the recruitment team and commercial operations functions before leaving the company in 2018.

Prior to returning to Ashfield, Buckby completed a two-year stint at IQVIA, where he most recently held the role of business development director.

“I’m delighted to welcome Keith back to Ashfield Engage and I know he shares the same values and high standards in exceeding our clients’ expectations,” said Mick O’Leary, regional president, North Europe.

“His industry expertise, plus his broad experience across our service portfolio will be invaluable as he helps guide the future direction for the transforming UK business,” he added.

“I am really thrilled to be re-joining the team at such an exciting time. People are my passion and I know that human, personal connections are at the heart of Ashfield Engage’s services – I’m looking forward to sharing this passion with our clients as part of my new chapter at Ashfield,” commented Buckby.