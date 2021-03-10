Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Ashfield Engage taps Keith Buckby as UK business development director

Buckby returns to Ashfield Engage after having previously worked for Ashfield for over 11 years

Ashfield Engage has announced the appointment of Keith Buckby (pictured above) as UK business development director.

Buckby returns to Ashfield Engage – part of UDG Healthcare – after having previously worked for Ashfield for over 11 years across a number of operational roles.

In addition, he also led the recruitment team and commercial operations functions before leaving the company in 2018.

Prior to returning to Ashfield, Buckby completed a two-year stint at IQVIA, where he most recently held the role of business development director.

“I’m delighted to welcome Keith back to Ashfield Engage and I know he shares the same values and high standards in exceeding our clients’ expectations,” said Mick O’Leary, regional president, North Europe.

“His industry expertise, plus his broad experience across our service portfolio will be invaluable as he helps guide the future direction for the transforming UK business,” he added.

“I am really thrilled to be re-joining the team at such an exciting time. People are my passion and I know that human, personal connections are at the heart of Ashfield Engage’s services – I’m looking forward to sharing this passion with our clients as part of my new chapter at Ashfield,” commented Buckby.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

10th March 2021

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Create Health

A healthcare marketing agency that shares your passion for making things better. Our clients with solve real health problems every...

Latest intelligence

March PME cover 2021
Mapping the patient journey: eight ways to improve support programmes
Chris Ross examines how pharma can drive awareness and adoption of patient support solutions...
Choose to challenge for women’s health on this International Women's Day
Today, you could be taking the time to reflect on the inspirational achievements of many women across the world. Or maybe you’re a woman yourself, and you want to take...
#DemandDiversity: For International Women's Day, we ask... why do women often suffer from more side effects than men?
Women are largely prescribed exactly the same treatment regimens as men, with no account for the underlying differences in physiology and drug metabolism between the sexes....

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia