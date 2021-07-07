Ashfield Health announces three new senior hires

Health marketing and communications company Ashfield Health has announced three new senior hires to the business.

Joining as Ashfield MedComms’ new global strategy director is Agustin Ramirez (pictured right), who is also set to join the division’s senior leadership team.

In this role, Ramirez will focus on collaborating with key stakeholders across the business and implement a framework for omnichannel customer engagement, by developing new service offerings leveraging data and analytics.

Prior to joining Ashfield, Ramirez worked for McCann Health Germany as strategy director – he has over 12 years of experience working within the pharma sector.

Also joining to team at Ashfield MedComms is Beverly Pisarczyk (pictured left), who has been appointed as its new head of client services and promotional strategy in the US.

Pisarczyk brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical communications industry to the role, having most recently served as SVP, account strategy at Fallon Medica.

Meanwhile, Kory Koske (pictured right) has joined Canale Communications as executive creative director to oversee and grow the agency’s creative services team.

Koske has over 20 years of experience in the creative services industry, most recently working as VP, creative director at EVERSANA.

“Beverly, Agustin and Kory are talented and experienced individuals who will bring tremendous value to the work we do and we couldn’t have been more excited to welcome them to the fast growing, global Ashfield Health family,” said Amar Urhekar, global president of Ashfield Health.

“Thanks to the tremendous faith and support from our clients, we continue to grow which brings opportunities to hire amazing people and truly #makeitmatter for patients across a wide range of therapy areas,” he added.