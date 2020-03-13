Please login to the form below

AstraZeneca taps internal candidate to become UK president

Tom Keith-Roach has worked at the company for 17 years

Tom Keith-Roach

AstraZeneca has appointed Tom Keith-Roach (pictured above) as president of its UK business, following a 17-year stint at the company.

Keith-Roach joins the AZ UK team following a number of in-country, above-country and global therapy area leadership positions.

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of the company’s global respiratory and immunology franchise. He has also worked as president of AZ’s Korea business, and also as AZ’s strategy and business development director of the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to joining AZ, Keith-Roach worked in technology venture capital and strategy consulting for a period of ten years.

He also holds a BA and MA in economics from Cambridge University, following time spent working as an infantry officer in the British Army.

“I’m very pleased to join our team in the UK. We have a deep-rooted presence here at the heart of the UK life sciences industry and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to improve patient health and to shape a thriving world-class healthcare environment for the longer term,” said Keith-Roach.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

13th March 2020

From: Marketing

