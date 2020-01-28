Aurora boosts team with new hires and internal promotions

Independent healthcare communications agency Aurora has announced a number of strategic new hires, as well as internal promotions.

Two of Aurora’s seasoned team members have been promoted to the role of director – this includes Chris Bath and Chris Hall.

Bath joined the Aurora team in 2015 – as the agency’s digital insights lead, he ensures client strategies are supported by digital, data and insights that both help develop engaging programmes and help prove they make a difference.

Hall joined the team back in 2014, and is the agency’s medical education lead. He has authored Aurora’s reports on collaboration in healthcare, was instrumental to the agency’s award-winning gender diversity work in 2019 and has engaged a wide range of public and private organisation on how to collaborate effectively.

In addition to Bath and Hall, Stephen O’Farrell has joined the management team as associate director. Prior to joining Aurora in 2015, O’Farrell worked at the patient group Arthritis Ireland.

He has successful created a lead a number of Aurora’s patient involvement activities and is now heading up a new Aurora office in Ireland.

Other promotions include Joe Balfour who has been promoted to senior account director, Sophie Thompson who has been promoted to account director, Will Brennan who has been promoted to account manager and Josh Vine-Lott who has been promoted from account coordinator to account executive.

As well as announcing a number of significant promotions, Aurora added two new members to its team. This includes Nathan McGlone who joins Aurora from Edelman Health as account director.

He was previously at healthcare communications agency Reynolds-MacKenzie (now Open Health Patient & Brand Communications) and brings a wealth of media expertise with him.

Manahil Afseh also joins the team as account executive after completing a year as a marketing associate at Lilly UK where she worked across a number of business areas and teams.

“We are starting this landmark 15th year at Aurora as we mean to go on, with a really strong team of committed and talented individuals in place, to work on campaigns that make a real difference to clients and patients,” said Claire Eldridge, chief executive officer and co-owner of Aurora.